Soroptimist holds annual women’s awards program

Award winners from left to right: Gretchen Zeller, Kimberly Real, Joebelle Santos, Sadie Laster, Alisha Bailey

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe held their annual awards program that honors women in the community for their volunteer efforts.

Kimberely Real was awarded the Live Your Dream Award. The award gives women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

Alish Bailey and Sadie Laster were awarded the G.I.V.E. Award which honors women in middle school or high school who volunteer with disadvantaged girls, fighting drugs, crime and violence, cleaning up the enviornment and working to end discrimination. Both awardees volunteered at Club Live Chapter in South Lake.

Gretchen Zeller was nominated for the Rudy Award for Women Helping Women by Leona Allen. Zeller is a first grade teacher and is involved with Girls on the Run.