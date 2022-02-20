Soroptimist honors Barton staff
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe honored Barton Memorial Hospital Staff for their outstanding community support throughout the pandemic and recent Caldor Fire. Nearly 1,000 handwritten thank you cards were distributed to every employee throughout the organization, and all employees were entered in a raffle for 20 additional prizes.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers have faced extraordinary challenges,” said Julia Ward, President of Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe. “We hope this small gesture makes every Barton employee feel appreciated and acknowledged. Thank you for your tireless efforts to serve the community.”
Barton returns a sincere thank you to Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe for this heartfelt gesture. It means so much to our staff to be acknowledged for their fortitude during challenging times and a job well done.
