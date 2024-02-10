Soroptimist International of Sierra Tahoe sponsors Lasagna Love dinner at Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra will join with six cooks from Lasagna Love to sponsor B&B’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment, Monday, February 12, and provide a special themed meal for regular guests and any interested community members. Grace Hall at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, is the host site from 4–5:30 p.m.

Lasagna Love is a group of local volunteers who make and deliver freshly made lasagnas to local residents who need a helping hand. The organization was founded in 2020 during the pandemic by a woman who wanted to help her neighbors struggling with isolation, financial difficulties, or job loss.

It has grown into an established non-profit throughout the US, Canada and Australia, with 52,000 volunteers providing dinners to 1.8 million people the past four years. Lasagna Love made its way to central California and eventually to South Lake Tahoe in late 2020.

Currently there are 12 active Lasagna Love cooks in South Lake Tahoe providing an average of five to ten lasagna dinners each week. The organization’s message and mission is clear: feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities – all with one pan of lasagna at a time and a willingness to share with those in need.

The lasagna meal Monday at Bread & Broth is a collaboration with local Lasagna Love cooks, Bread & Broth’s serving team, and the meal’s AAD sponsor, Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra. The latter’s goal is to strengthen and enhance the lives of women and youth throughout the community. Soroptimist will provide volunteers to set up, serve, and clean up after the meal, along with providing a $350 sponsorship through the Adopt A Day of Nourishment program, an ongoing effort inviting local Tahoe businesses and organizations to participate.

Lasagna Love will provide a free lasagna for any individual or family requesting a delicious hot dinner. For more information: http://www.lasagnalove.org/request . For those interested in volunteering and cooking for Lasagna Love, contact http://www.lasagnalove.org/volunteer .

Since 1989 Bread & Broth has provided hot meals each week, both on Monday and Friday. For more information, please visit breadandbroth.org .