The girls from South Tahoe and Whittell were honored for their grades, attendance, athletics and/or volunteer work. Pictured from left to right, Trinity Kirvada-McGowan, Aylin Aguilar, Kayla Mason, Carissa Buchholz, Tyler Pevenage, Sadie Waldie, Brenda Santana, Faith Galli, and Sarah Gonzales.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribu

The Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe honored nine young women from South Tahoe High School and George Whittell High School during a luncheon on Wednesday.

