Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe’s annual Wine, Beer & Food Gala goes retro

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– Get ready to groove! Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe invites the community to its most anticipated event of the year—”Peace, Love & Vino”—on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the newly reimagined Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe.

This year’s benefit gala promises a throwback to the feel-good vibes of the 1960s and ’70s, paired with a night of indulgence featuring tastings from South Lake Tahoe’s best restaurants, wineries, and craft breweries. From bell-bottoms to Bordeaux, the evening will be a feast for the senses—and all for a great cause.

Early bird tickets are available now for just $75 through July 31, 2025. Starting August 1, ticket prices increase to $100. All proceeds support Soroptimist’s local programs empowering women and girls through education, mentorship, and community service.

“This is more than a party—it’s a celebration of community, purpose, and the power of coming together to uplift local lives,” said Ellen McCullough and Roberta Benvenuto, Event Co-Chairs.

Tickets & Info: http://www.sislt.org/peace-love-and-vino