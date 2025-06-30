Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe’s annual Wine, Beer & Food Gala goes retro
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– Get ready to groove! Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe invites the community to its most anticipated event of the year—”Peace, Love & Vino”—on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the newly reimagined Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe.
This year’s benefit gala promises a throwback to the feel-good vibes of the 1960s and ’70s, paired with a night of indulgence featuring tastings from South Lake Tahoe’s best restaurants, wineries, and craft breweries. From bell-bottoms to Bordeaux, the evening will be a feast for the senses—and all for a great cause.
Early bird tickets are available now for just $75 through July 31, 2025. Starting August 1, ticket prices increase to $100. All proceeds support Soroptimist’s local programs empowering women and girls through education, mentorship, and community service.
“This is more than a party—it’s a celebration of community, purpose, and the power of coming together to uplift local lives,” said Ellen McCullough and Roberta Benvenuto, Event Co-Chairs.
Tickets & Info: http://www.sislt.org/peace-love-and-vino
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.