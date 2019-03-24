Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra honors 6 women

Six women were recently honored by the Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra (SITS) club for their work in the community.

Ruby Award: An award created in honor of the first Soroptimist Federation president, Ruby Lee Minar. The gemstone ruby is associated with wisdom, importance, vitality, strength, power and love. This year's recipient is Amy Jackson, someone who is always working for the future of Tahoe's youth in education, sports and life.

Live Your Dream Award: This award assists women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment opportunities. Recipients must be enrolled in, or been accepted to, a vocational or skill training program, or an undergraduate degree program. This year's recipients were Adriana Salas-Rodriguez and Toni Wesley.

G.I.V.E. Awards: Girls Into Volunteer Experiences (GIVE) recognizes young women in the community whose volunteer work makes the community a better place.

Bianca Blue was recognized for her work with projects and duties through Club Live at South Tahoe Middle School.

Kyla Schrauben was honored for her work in the community by cleaning up at St. Theresa Church and helping with their food bank, clean up duties through AVID at South Tahoe Middle School, helping SITS with their Elegant Evening set up, and at Christmas Cheer.

The third recipient, South Tahoe High student Clarice Ferguson, was recognized for her work with Between Horses and Humans. She helps youth in the program which teaches leadership through horsemanship to children dealing with difficult life situations and personal challenges. The program builds leadership and communication skills and assists participants with social, personal and emotional issues.

This article was submitted by Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra.