Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra Serves Community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra (SITS) proudly hosted a Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment dinner on September 15th. At the Monday Meal, Lois Downy expressed the organization’s commitment, stating, “Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra is proud to sponsor a Monday Meal, both financially and with our service.” Lois, accompanied by fellow SITS members Lisa Cali and Deborah Noorda, volunteered as representatives of the organization during the late afternoon meal provided at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.

The meal, which was served between 4 and 5:30 p.m., featured a hot, restaurant- quality dinner prepared by B&B’s talented volunteer cooks. In addition to the cooks, the meal requires B&B volunteers that purchase and collect donated food and B&B volunteers, along with the Adopt A Day volunteers, who manage the meal’s setup, serving, and take down/cleanup. It’s a team effort and the SITS volunteer crew lent their passion for serving others to make the meal a cheerful and warming experience for the dinner guests.

Lisa Cali, Lois Downy, Deborah Noorda Provided

SITS members are a special group of service-minded women who are a part of a global volunteer movement focused on transforming the lives of women and youth. The local SITS organization is extremely involved in our community, providing scholarships and awards for young women and girls and engaging in numerous youth-centered projects. These include the Drug Store Project, School Backpack Attack, and the Summer Reading Program, among others that SITS supports both financially and through organization and participation.

Around 5 p.m., Lois took a few moments to reflect on her experience as an Adopt A Day volunteer. She shared, “From the guests, to the cooks in the kitchen, to the amazing serving volunteers, the whole experience is delightful. It is such a well-run evening, and it feels great to be a part of something that nourishes our community.”

Thank you to the wonderful women in the SITS organization for their support of Bread & Broth and for their commitment to improving the lives of the vulnerable in our community, and specifically, to the 130 dinner guests they served at their sponsorship meal.

For more information about donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.