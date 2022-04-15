Soroptimist of Tahoe Sierra host 33rd Elegant Evening remotely

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra would like to invite the community to its 33rd annual Elegant Evening from the comfort of their own home.

COVID may have again sidelined the big in-person party but it won’t deter efforts to enhance the lives of women and youth in our community and the world.

The Silent Auction opened on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and the online event will be held from from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22.

The auction closes promptly at 8 p.m. on April 22 so be sure to get your bids in on time. Use the Maximum Bid option to ensure you are the winner.

The online show will include entertainment: Music from Jakota Wass, Annie Davidson, Martin Shears, and a special appearance by the Guilty Christmas performers. There will also be special interviews, skits from groups sponsored by the Soroptimist club, and “commercials” of items found on the auction site. Many thanks to Tahoe Production House for producing an amazing show.

To bid and watch, and for more information, visit elegantevening.org .

And everyone is invited to put their funds where their hearts are by donating directly to the Soroptimist Club Simply look for the button to “donate.” All funds raised during the evening go right back into the community through non-profit support, scholarships, books for kids and much more.

All donations provide direct assistance to the women and youth in our community and the world. If you are looking to be a part of a dynamic group of women, do good for your community, and be a part of a sisterhood like no other, visit our website to learn more here – https://sitahoesierra.org/