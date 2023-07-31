Soroptimist stadium gets a warning track

The 5,000 square foot warning track is a necessary safety feature at the perimeter of the field to increase visibility and prevent collision injuries as players near the outfield fence.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe thanks all the donors who made it possible to install the warning track at Soroptimist Stadium: Home of Girls Softball at the South Tahoe Middle School. SISLT members began their softball field renovation project on this field with a $325,000 contribution and have been managing the upgrades in cooperation with the Lake Tahoe Unified School District to provide girls with Title IX compliant facilities.

The 5,000 square foot warning track is a necessary safety feature at the perimeter of the field to increase visibility and prevent collision injuries as players near the outfield fence. The track can also help prevent player ankle injuries from the uneven surfaces by mitigating the annual rodent damage.

The warning track was not in the original budget and SISLT received $10,000 from the City of South Lake Tahoe, $5,000 from Liberty Utilities and $1,000 from Soroptimist Sierra Nevada Region toward its construction. SISLT also sold outfield sponsorship banners to local individuals and businesses to raise funds.

SISLT thanks donors and banner sponsors: Adele Lucas, Barton Health, Carolyn MacRae, Carolyn Meiers, Cary & Michelle Sarnoff, Cathy DiCamillo, Cheryl Chambers, Cindy Archer, City of South Lake Tahoe, Cork & More, Ellen Camacho, Ernie’s Coffee Shop, Fident Capital, G.B. General Engineering Contractor, Ginger Mitchell, Kris Keesling, Lake Tahoe Acupuncture & Wellness, Liberty Utilities, Louisa Boone, Marine Performance, Maryon Tilley, Michelle Larsen, Mountain Meadow Chiropractic, Rose Marie Ottman, Ruth Crawford, Off the Hook Sushi Bar, Pamela’s Pilates, Sande Cagan, Soroptimist Sierra Nevada Region, South Lake Tahoe Democratic Club, Tahoe Property Management, The Wagner Law Group, Tod Williamson Contractor, and Zephyr Cove Dental Center.

Donate at http://www.sislt.org/softball-field/ and learn more about the project.