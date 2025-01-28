Soroptimist, STHS S-Club host Bread & Broth Monday Meal

Left to right: Deia Steinmetz, Joshua Ortega-Mora, Maite Perez Lopez, Viviana Wilson, Koral Bannister-Oser.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Deeply involved in ongoing service to the community, the Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe (SISLT) sponsored Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on January 13th. With their mission of enhancing the lives of women and youth in their community, they invited members of the South Tahoe High School’s S-Club to represent the organization at their Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship meal.

The S-Club is a gender-neutral service club at South Tahoe High School that is supported by both the Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe and the Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra organizations. The S-Club conducts service projects throughout the school year and empowers the students in their efforts to help others.

Left to right: Deia Steinmetz, Joshua Ortega-Mora, Maite Perez Lopez, Viviana Wilson, Koral Bannister-Oser. Provided

Accompanied by their Club counselor/mentor, Anne Filce, the S-Club attending members included Koral Bannister-Oster, Maite Perez Lopez, Joshua Ortega-Mora, Deia Steinmetz, and Viviana Wilson. Also attending and helping at the dinner event, were SISLT representatives Aletha Nelligan, SISLT President elect, and member Janie Roeser, Awards Chair.

The S-Club members helped pack and handout 140 ‘giveaway’ bags filled with fresh fruit and vegetables and distributed meat, dairy products, breads, pastries, and various food staples to the dinner guests in addition to helping with the utensil preparation and dish drying. Once the meal service ended, the S-Club members concluded their volunteer service by helping the B&B volunteers with the meal’s takedown and cleanup.

It was a great experience for the S-Club members to see the impact of their volunteerism by helping feed the 105 dinner guests a hot nutritious meal and sending them home with food for later in the week. Speaking on behalf of her fellow S-Club members, Deia Steinmetz shared that “the South Tahoe High School S-Club volunteers enjoyed volunteering for Bread & Broth, and we are so happy to help our community.”