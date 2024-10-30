Soroptimist to hold 51st Annual evening of wine, beer and food tasting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – “Diamonds & Denim” is the theme for the 51st Annual Evening of Food, Wine and Beer Tasting hosted by Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe (SISLT) inside Harrah’s Convention Center, Friday, Nov. 1. https://www.sislt.org/51st-winetasting/

With more than 40 food and drink purveyors, live music from a Tahoe favorite, Cash Only band, the evening of dancing, sipping, nibbling, mingling and raising money occurs from 6-9 p.m.

Leading Napa, El Dorado, Lodi and Fair Play wineries participating include, Bella Grace Vineyards, Boeger Winery, Crystal Basin Cellars, Lava Cap Winery, Nello Olivo Winery, Rippey at Lodi Vintners, QuintEssential Wines, Rancho Victoria Vineyards, Shadow Ranch Vineyard, Sierra Vista, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Starfield Vineyards, Truckee River Winery along with Team Whiskey. Restaurants include Bella Vita Bistro, Cool Beans Creamery and Deli, Harumi Sushi, Sombreros Mexican Restaurant, The Cork & More, The Hidden Table, and Valley Eats Mobile Eatery and Catering. More vendors will be added, visit http://www.sislt.org for additional information.

Tickets are available online for $100 or through any soroptimist members. Paid parking is available at Harvey/Harrah’s and carpooling, rideshares are encouraged. Dressing the theme in denim and rhinestone is highly encouraged. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 5 for $40 online https://paybee.io/@sislt@26 if unable to attend the event. Prizes currently include an e-bike donated by WattaBike, a wine cooler complete with wine, a paddle board, and more where participants do not need to be present to win.

The event raises funds to benefit the Soroptimist Stadium, Girls Softball Field; scholarships for graduating high school, vocational and college students, and grants to woman who aspire to elevate their lives through education opportunities. SISLT allocated $325,000 to renovate the dilapidated softball field at the South Tahoe Middle School and provide amenities commensurate with the adjacent boys’ baseball field, with the aim to provide Title IX gender parity for the girls’ teams. The facility upgrades started in 2020 and Soroptimist will continue fundraising to the complete revitalization of the field. Once finalized, SISLT plans to support the girls through mentoring and ongoing support to create a vibrant and popular athletic program for girls and women.

“I have been a Soroptimist member since 2018 and I am constantly amazed at how much our club of 60 women can accomplish,” said Julia Ward, chair of the communications committee. “Yes, we give scholarships and grants and provide financial support to the community. We also

host programs to promote women, honor young girls, and share important information about what’s happening in our community. It’s wonderful to see generations of women coming together to make a difference for the people who live here, and sometimes even for women who live on the other side of the world.”

Contact: Julia Ward, chair of the communications committee, comcom.sislt@gmail.com