Soroptomist awards $21,000 to local students

Provided
Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for women and children in the community, hosted its annual “Rewards for Excellence Scholarship Program” at noon on Wednesday, May 16, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Scholarships totaling $21,000 were awarded to 22 outstanding students from Lake Tahoe Community College, South Tahoe High School and George Whittell High School. The following students were recognized for their achievements and awarded scholarships: LTCC – Hannah Brown, Robert Gutknecht, Mika Klitsch, Farrah Kuenzi, Jennifer Lenches, Tristy Medina, Morgan Montoya, Thorne Saunders, Kathryn Spence, Lakin Smith, Kyle Sullivan; STHS – Briana Alamilla, Halle Alvarez, Abby Burns, Jakob Costley, David Holmes, Annika Johnson, Shelby Lyon, Barbara Rivas, Theresa Sandborn; GWHS – Dylan Kixmiller, Gabriela Trachsel.