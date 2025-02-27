SOS Outreach and Heavenly introduce teenagers to career paths in the ski industry

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – SOS Outreach, an outdoor-based mentorship nonprofit, has partnered with Heavenly to introduce teenagers to career paths within the ski industry. Guided by a multi-year curriculum, SOS Outreach fosters a sense of belonging and personal growth in kids and teenagers through skiing and snowboarding, mentorship, community service, social-emotional learning workshops, and career development. Industry Day is an event for middle and high school students in their fourth year of SOS’ Mentor Program. As part of this experience, participants travel to the various departments that comprise a ski resort’s operations to meet with and learn from employees about the job opportunities that exist.

“Our participants have been riding at Heavenly for a few seasons now,” says Morgan Edwards, SOS Outreach Program Manager. “Many of them have developed a strong passion for skiing and snowboarding and we want to use this opportunity to show them that they can intertwine their passion with a career in the ski industry. We’re incredibly thankful for all the staff at Heavenly who made this Industry Day such a positive experience for our young people.”

In preparation for Industry Day, youth collaborate with their peers and mentors to formulate thoughtful questions for resort leaders. They will tour departments such as snowmaking, ski patrol, lift operations, and food and beverage, learning firsthand about the critical roles of operating a resort. Participants also hear about each leader’s personal journey and the steps they took to get to where they are today. Throughout the day, participants practice using the communication skills they have learned throughout the SOS Outreach program, speaking up to gain further insight and a deeper understanding of both life and career opportunities.

“Partnering with SOS Outreach and helping to inspire the next generation of ski industry leaders is always such a rewarding experience,” said Shaydar Edelmann, vice president and general manager at Heavenly Mountain Resort. “Industry Day gives teenagers hands-on exposure to the diverse and fulfilling careers that are possible at our mountain resorts. By working with the incredible team at SOS, we hope to help foster a life-long passion for a career in skiing and snowboarding.”

In addition to Industry Days, SOS also partners with Heavenly and Vail Resort’s Epic Promise initiative to offer a Career Development Program for participants ages 16+. This paid summer program begins with a skills intensive to prepare youth for a new job, followed by an apprenticeship at the resort. This program helps build confidence and provides mentorship, ensuring these young people are supported throughout the duration of the program.

