SOS Outreach; Heavenly Mountain teach local youth about career paths

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Heavenly Mountain is partnering with local youth development nonprofit, SOS Outreach, to connect teens and young adults to jobs in the ski industry.

SOS, which engages over 350 youth from South Lake Tahoe, connects young people to positive adult mentors and delivers a progressive multi-year curriculum using a combination of skiing/riding and off-hill skill building workshops.

“We have kids as young as 4th grade entering our program and the majority stay involved through the end of high school,” says SOS Program Manager, Morgan Edwards, “getting to learn to ski or ride is obviously a huge draw, but most end up staying because of the connections and opportunities that develop over time.”

In addition to off-hill workshops and community service activities, SOS participants engage in five ride days at Heavenly Mountain. During one of those ride days, older participants engage in what SOS calls an “Industry Day”. During Industry Days, participants get a behind the scenes tour around the mountain while getting to meet with various departments, from Ski School to Food and Beverage, Mountain Operations, Ski Patrol, and more. “Our goal with experiences like the Industry Day is to connect kids’ passion for skiing and riding to tangible job opportunities right here in the community” says Edwards, “but ultimately, whether they work at the mountain or elsewhere, we want to equip them with the skills necessary to be successful at whatever they choose to pursue.”

James Keyser, Senior Manager of Children’s Ski and Ride School at Heavenly, has been facilitating SOS programs including Industry Days on the mountain for the past six years, “these days are really a win-win for us and for SOS” says Keyser, “It’s a) a fun opportunity to give the kids a peak behind the scenes to show them how a ski area operates, and then b) it’s exposure for them to learn about what jobs exist at the mountain and encourage them to come work for us at some point in the future”.

Numerous SOS participants have gone on to work at Heavenly as a result of their Industry Day experiences, “we have at least two or three in ski school alone,” says Keyser, “and I know there are other program alumni working in other departments across the resort as well.”

In addition to Industry Days, SOS also partners with Heavenly and Vail Resort’s Inclusive Access initiative to deliver its Career Development Program from Colorado to Tahoe – a paid summer program that involves a two-week career development skills intensive followed by an apprenticeship at the resort. This program is offered to participants or alumni 16+ and helps them gain confidence before entering the workforce with dedicated mentorship throughout. The program first launched with Heavenly last summer and will return again this summer.

“Many of our kids have been told, either directly or indirectly, that outdoor spaces and the outdoor industry aren’t for them. We are so grateful to the staff at Heavenly who have been nothing but warm and welcoming to our youth and have reinforced that our youth do belong,” says Edwards, “our programs and impact would not be possible without Heavenly and Vail Resorts’ Epic Promise partnership and I’m really optimistic about the opportunities we can continue to provide for SOS youth.”