SOS Outreach seeks volunteers for its outdoor-based mentorship program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The youth development nonprofit, SOS Outreach, is recruiting volunteer mentors for its outdoor-based mentorship program from October to April. Mentors will engage with a small group of kids and teenagers through skiing/snowboarding, skill-building workshops, and community service. No prior mentorship experience is required, as the program includes approximately 10 hours of training throughout the season.
SOS Outreach uses a progressive curriculum to instill core values, build character, develop life skills, and foster a sense of belonging. Mentors play a vital role in delivering the curriculum both on and off the mountain, serving as positive role models to help guide young people through life’s challenges.
“As a first-generation college student, going off to college was a really hard time for me,” said Mitzi Ayala, Truckee High School graduate. “I really appreciated it when my mentor invited me out to dinner. I got to ask her some really big and scary important questions before going off to school. I genuinely believe that SOS successfully sets up students for the future- whether that’s going to college, going to a vocational school, or going into the ski industry.”
Mitzi graduated from UC Berkeley, worked for the Americorps, and is now attending Cal Poly Humboldt this Fall. Make a lasting difference in a young person’s life by becoming a mentor today.
Learn more: sosoutreach.org/mentor
