Soup for you! Ladles by the Lake opens in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There is almost nothing better than curling up with a hot bowl of soup on a cold snowy day.

Fortunately for South Lake residents and visitors, a new restaurant, Ladles by the Lake, has opened to provide just that comfort.

In 2017, Anthony and Mara Cavallaro opened Glazed and Confused, a donut delivery service, operating out of Tahoe Seasons Resort’s kitchen. After finding some success, they built a kiosk inside of Beach Retreat Hotel before settling down in their permanent location at the Bijou Center.

“Once COVID hit our numbers were feeling the effects. So my husband came up with an awesome idea,” Mara Cavallaro said. “I’m always asking for soup and couldn’t find it anywhere here in Tahoe.”

So they bought all the equipment and turned their donut shop into a dual location for both soup and donuts.

Mara said the expansion has been great for business, with people who don’t necessarily want donuts coming in for soup and the frequent donut buyers now having another option.

“We’ve created a menu with 14 different soups with some of your traditional childhood favorites like New England clam chowder, broccoli and cheddar, tomato and basil bisque,” Mara said, adding other favorites like split pea, both meat or vegetarian chili and garden vegetable.

They’ve partnered with Truckee Sourdough Company to offer fresh bread bowls. They are also offering gourmet grilled cheese and stuffed pretzels.

Don’t want to brave the snow or COVID? They offer takeout and contact free delivery.

And, if you buy 10 soups, the 11th one is on them.

For more information, visit https://www.ladlesbythelake.com or visit them at their location at 3447 Lake Tahoe Blvd.