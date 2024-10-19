Source matters: A carb is not a carb

The word “carbohydrate” provokes interest, controversy, and mystery. On one hand, carbohydrates are the natural form of energy abundant in plant foods. With the exception of the carbohydrates in fruits, these are called complex carbohydrates.

On the other hand, although simple carbohydrates exist in many natural foods, such as fruits, milk, and honey, they are often extracted from their source impacting physiology much differently.

Breakdown

Upon ingestion, both the mouth and the pancreas secrete an enzyme, amylase into our digestive tract. Amylase breaks down all carbohydrates into their simplest single molecule units, monosaccharides. Monosaccharides are absorbed across the intestinal wall and transported into the liver where they are mostly converted to glucose.

After the liver, the glucose, with the assistance of a pancreatic hormone called insulin, takes three paths. The first path is to cells that need glucose for energy. The second is recombination into long chains of glucose molecules called glycogen for storage in the muscle and liver cells.

When these two paths are satisfied, the remaining glucose takes the third path and is converted into fat in subcutaneous adipose tissue cells, the overtly detectable fat underneath the skin. Some is also is converted to visceral fat, the fat surrounding organs such as the liver.

Why Source Matters

The refined disaccharides and monosaccharide forms of carbohydrate, e.g., table sugar, create the sweet taste of foods and beverages to which they are added. Table sugar, sucrose, is a disaccharide composed of two monosaccharide molecules, glucose and fructose, linked together. High fructose corn syrup consists fructose and glucose which are already in the absorbable monosaccharide form. The disaccharide sucrose is only one step from its conversion into these two monosaccharides. This is one reason why refined carbohydrates enter the blood much more readily.

Pathology of Refined Carbs

If ingested in higher quantities than can immediately be used as energy or stored as glycogen, blood glucose levels rise. This results in higher than normal levels of the pancreatic hormone insulin, which helps glucose enter cells, including fat cells, as mentioned in the third path above.

This can become problematic because, over time, cells become resistant to the high quantities of insulin and further, the overworked pancreas produces less insulin. Both insulin resistance and lower insulin result in higher blood sugar levels characteristic of diabetes. The excess blood sugar taxes the kidneys and circulation and can result in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic kidney disease, and damaged circulation.

Why Plant Carbs are Different

In contrast, the complex carbohydrates in plants, by their long and oftentimes branched nature, delay amylase’s breakdown of them into their simplest, absorbable, monosaccharide form. Moreover, the indigestible soluble fiber found in most plants forms a gel around the food bolus being digested, slowing breakdown even more, even for fruits, full of simple carbohydrates.

The result is a steady flow of glucose entering circulation. This results in a slower rise and fall of glucose levels with normal corresponding insulin levels.

Closing Remarks

Although the carbohydrates in fruits are simple carbohydrates, the gelling property of the soluble fiber slows their absorption into the bloodstream. Further, by virtue of being long chained, the complex carbohydrates in non-fruit plant foods take longer to be digested into their simplest, absorbable, monosaccharide form.

This mitigates the glucose and insulin spikes central to diabetes and related chronic conditions. The refined carbohydrates, as those found in grains stripped of their fiber and bran, candies, and many ultra-processed foods, do not have this inherent soluble fiber to slow absorption rate across the small intestine, hence their detrimental effects.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific in South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento, and Minden, and does telehealth. Inquiries can be directed to Dr. Traynor at (530)429-7363 or info@MNTScientific.com . Instagram: @dr.patricktraynor