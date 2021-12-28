South Lake activates Emergency Operations Center due to storm impacts – only essential travel advised

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. –The City of South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has activated the Emergency Operations Center to effectively manage the local impacts of the extreme weather and road conditions. Only essential travel is advised at this time.

Due to the restricted roadways, a number of resources are at or near capacity, including gas, tow trucks, and lodging accommodations. With the highways also at capacity, there are significant delays in travel time. Anyone on the road risks getting stranded either from the road conditions or running out of fuel or electric charge, requiring emergency or other assistance.

Emergency vehicles, snowplows, and their staff are challenged with getting through the traffic, so assistance may also be delayed. Those driving an electric vehicle are encouraged to check online resources for the nearest charging stations.

Because of road conditions and limited ability to get supplies, all resources within the City are currently limited and will likely remain so until conditions improve. For road conditions or local accommodation needs, do not contact 911 or local dispatch. Check road conditions at https://roads.dot.ca.gov/ , http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ , and http://www.nvroads.com .

For the latest updates, follow the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages @CityofSLT.