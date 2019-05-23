South Lake Brewing Company celebrating 2 years in business on Saturday

Patrons order beer at South Lake Brewing Company's grand opening celebration in May 2017.

Autumn Whitney / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If you go ... What: SLBC Two-Year Celebration When: noon-9 p.m., Saturday, May 25 Where: South Lake Brewing Company (1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) Tickets: Free Info: www.southlakebeer.com

One of Tahoe’s best local breweries is celebrating two years in business this weekend and you’re invited to the party.

South Lake Brewing Company is marking the occasion on Saturday with a bash that will feature food vendors, live music and, of course, beer. Lots of beer.

Located in South Lake Tahoe near the Y, South Lake Brewing Company boasts one of the largest tap lists with a wide variety of craft brews that will please both the connoisseur (probably wears flannel) and the I-don’t-drink-beer member of your crew (probably drinks White Claw).

SLBC — as the people in the know call it — opens its doors at noon Saturday and will keep the party going until 9 p.m.

The live music starts at 2 p.m. with a performance by Redneck Quartet (fun fact: they were the very first live performance ever hosted at SLBC). Garrett Hires will follow at 6 p.m.

The Oven will be on site serving up its delicious wood fired pizzas (try the Bee Sting). Tahoe Pops is bringing its deliciously fresh — a word not typically associated with popsicles — treats.

Along with the usual suspects on SLBC’s tap list (we personally recommend the Marlette Sunrise, Fog Nozzle IPA and the Haulin’ OatesMEAL … you know, for variety), the South Lake crew will be releasing two new beers: the West Friends DIPA Collab with Fort Rock Brewing Company and the Tahomies Kolsch Collab with 5050 Brewing Company. Both will be available in cans.

Added bonus: If you bring your stainless steel pint glass you get $1-$2 off pints all day long.

‘Nough said. See you Saturday.