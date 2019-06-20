South Lake Brewing Company hosting first-ever BrewCo Olympics

South Lake Brewing Company is holding its first-ever BrewCo Olympics Sunday, June 23.

Shutterstock

If you go ... What: BrewCo Olympics When: Noon-4 p.m., Sunday, June 23 Where: South Lake Brewing Company (1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) Tickets: Free (you buy your own beer) Info: www.southlakebeer.com

This is it — the moment you’ve been training for your entire adult life.

Yes, finally an event combining competition and beer is coming to South Shore thanks to the crew at South Lake Brewing Company.

The brewery is hosting its first-ever BrewCo Olympics on Sunday, June 23. It’s a fitting date seeing as how it’s also International Olympic Day (there truly is a day for everything).

The free event features three ultra-competitive challenges: cornhole, H2O pong and a pull-up competition. More events could be added, but that’s for the BrewCo Olympic gods to decide.

You must have a team of four to participate, so you’ll want to choose your three most athletic (athleticism is crucial for cornhole) and competitive buds if you plan on tasting olympic glory.

Participation is free but you buy your own beer (it’s a marathon, not a sprint, so save that Oof-Dah! for later in the game).

If you needed any proof about just how serious the event is, each activity comes with detailed rules for play and scoring (check out the event on SLBC’s Facebook page for all the details).

Only two teammates can participate in pong and cornhole, so it’s best to have a team with diverse skills.

The stakes will be high: first place receives a $60 gift card, second place gets a $40 gift card and third place receives a $20 gift card.

Also, Pacific Coast Pasta will be the food vendor on site Sunday just in case you need extra fuel during the games.

The competition runs from noon to 4 p.m. with signups taking place from noon to 12:30. Only eight teams can participate, so make sure you’re not on Tahoe Time Sunday (on the bright side, you can still stick around and drink beer if you don’t make the cut).

Head to http://www.southlakebeer.com to learn more about the brewery.