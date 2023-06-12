South Lake Brewing Company’s Libation Lodge opens near Heavenly Village

South Lake Brewing Company opens a Heavenly location with the Libation Lodge.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Brewery Company has expanded its brand and has opened The Libation Lodge in South Lake Tahoe’s Tourist Core.

The owners have dubbed the lodge, a “mountain oasis tap room,” and the new location offers indoor seating, an outdoor beer garden and ample space to enjoy the brews, some food and a place to socialize.

Chris and Nicole Smith have owned the location at the ‘Y’ for 6 years, according to Nicole, and wanted the experience they offer to be more readily accessible and expand their offerings.

“We’ve known from the beginning that when people come to town they don’t always have convenient transportation or want to drive far to their destination,” said Co-Founder and Head of Brewing Operations Chris Smith. “We want all South Lake Tahoe visitors to have the chance to experience South Lake Brewing Company, and by opening this new location we’re bringing the experience of our craft beer to them.”

The new location, 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Suite 26, also boasts a full kitchen located in the same shopping center as the soon to be new Target location.

The Brewing Company’s Ursa Major constellation inspired logo’s Heavenly Village location boasts the same full taplist of “Tahoe crafted beer from the Jewel of the Sierras,” there’s wine, and now a kitchen, something the original location at 1920 Lake Tahoe Boulevard doesn’t have.

The food menu features “elevated pub food” with burgers, sliders, tapas, and “shareable plates.”

“The goal of the shareable plates is to provide visitors with a community-focused experience of enjoying craft beverages, small dishes, and quality time together,” said Jenna Brown, marketing and merchandise manager said in a blog on the company’s website.

The blog continued, “Dishes will be influenced by Pacific Rim fusion cuisine with a focus on offering menu items that are new and not currently offered to South Lake Tahoe visitors and community members.”

The family-friendly location adds an option for diners in the Tahoe Village Center and brings all of the fan favorites from the Y to the heart of the tourist core.

For the biggest fans, South Lake Brewing Company offers a membership program with a whole host of discounts and exclusive benefits.

The BÄR Society is “a community made up of the most loyal customers and friends of the brewery,” according to the website. Purchasing a Society membership affords the member many perks including discounted tickets to events, 15% off a renewal membership for the following year, 15% off beer, craft beverages, food sold by SLBC, and merchandise for one year at both locations among other discounts and offers, according to their website.