South Lake council to discuss broadband feasibility study

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will discuss the use of state and local fiscal recovery funds for a broadband infrastructure feasibility study and implementation during their Tuesday Feb. 1 meeting.

Broadband is one of the city’s top priorities but Director of Public Works Anush Nejad advised against installing broadband conduit into new roads until the city had a proper broadband plan in place.

This action item would set aside $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the feasibility study and implementation.

According to the staff report, “The feasibility study will focus on creating a structured evaluation of the wide range of strategies available to the City of South Lake Tahoe for Next Generation broadband services in the Community and evaluation of financial options.”

Results from the study can be used to put the city in a favorable position to receive broadband grants.





During the meeting, the council will also discuss a classification and compensation study.

“A classification and compensation strategy, which defines the types of jobs and how much those jobs will pay is the framework set up to make sure we manage job classifications and pay employees in a manner that is fair, strategic, and competitive within a given market,” the staff report states.

The last compensation study was conducted in 2017/18 and the last full classification and compensation study was conducted in 2008/09. Since then, staff say the city hasn’t had a city-wide compensation strategy.

The study will likely cost $50,000-75,000 and will need to be allocated from undesignated funds from the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget.

Finally, during the meeting, council will discuss an agreement with Via Mobility, LLC for City of South Lake Tahoe Comprehensive Transit Analysis of Current Mobility Services. Via Mobility, which has experience working in Mountain West communities, estimates a 6 month project completion time and will include immediate (6-18 mos) and intermediate (2-5 yrs) service needs recommendations.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, or remotely, on Channel 21, http://www.cityofslt.us , http://www.facebook.com/CityofSLT/ and via ZOOM at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81403379641 .