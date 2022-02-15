South Lake council to discuss Park Ranger Program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will consider turning the city park Youth Ambassador Program pilot into a permanent program during its Tuesday evening council meeting.

The program launched during Summer 2021 as a way to provide job opportunities to local youth, inspire career pathways in natural sciences, environment, sustainable recreation, and park management as well as to educate park users on best practices.

The pilot program saw success so now the council will vote on bringing the program on permanently under the Parks and Recreation Department. The Park Ranger Program will allow the city to hire Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Lake Tahoe Community College students as Park Rangers.

Several public safety issues will be discussed during the council meeting. The first will be the purchase of a new fire command vehicle from Champion Chevrolet for $54,325 to be used by the Fire Marshall.

They will also discuss the purchase of four backup power generators at the Police Station and Fire Stations 1, 2, and 3 for emergency communications system power resiliency. The $570,630 purchase will be made using Measure S funds.





The council will also be revisiting the tiny mobile home ordinance. A first reading of the ordinance came before the council for a second time during the Jan. 18 meeting, where councilmembers asked for several changes to the ordinance.

“Changes include requiring multi-family movable tiny home projects to be reviewed by the Planning Commission through a discretionary process and to specify that zero clearance eaves meet the design requirements in Section D.5,” the staff report stated.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and and can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, or remotely, on Channel 21, http://www.cityofslt.us , http://www.facebook.com/CityofSLT/ and via ZOOM at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81403379641 .