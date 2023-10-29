South Lake curlers triumphant in Bonspiel

Team Hazard, the winning team, L-to-R Edie Hazard, Eric Hazard, Seema Shah, Dave Sciacero

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Epic Curling held it’s annual “Thin Air Spiel,” over the weekend of Oct. 13-14. Spiel is short for bonspiel, which is curling lingo for a tournament, and according to the club, this was a good one.

Teams from four different states descended upon the LTEC club for a fierce, fun weekend of competitive curling.

When the dust settled, Team Hazard had defeated Team Betts in the final game. Team Hazard was made up of LTEC members Edie Hazard (Skip), Eric Hazard (Vice Skip), Dave Sciacero (Second) and Seema Shah, while Team Betts included curlers from two different clubs, Wine Country Curling and Hollywood Curling. Their second-place team had David Betts (Skip), Eric Putnum (Vice Skip), Amy Putnam (Second), and Donna Umali (Lead) throwing rocks. A strong third-place showing was put in by team No Jabroni, who pushed Team Hazard to the limit in the semi-finals in one of the tightest games of the bonspiel.

The Thin Air Spiel is an annual bonspiel held at the club. Several other bonspiels are held throughout the year, as well as lessons and weekly curling leagues. Local aspiring curlers can check the website for information, or contact the club on Facebook.