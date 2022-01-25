South Lake Fire responds to fire at Pinewood Inn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Pinewood Inn at 11:30 a.m. on Monday Jan. 24.

Battalion 3 was two blocks away from the incident and reported seeing heavy smoke while en route. They requested a second alarm for a working structure fire.

The fire’s origin was found to be in the area of a wall heater and electrical box within the same proximity, so it was likely accidental.

“Upon arrival, heavy smoke was coming from the east wing of the hotel rooms and attic which was a mix of single and two story buildings,” a SLTFR report on the incident stated.

Engine 1 was assigned Fire Attack and Engine 3 came into the scene to assist with utilities and possible evacuation of people from any of the other rooms.

“[Engine] 2 attempted to get a water supply from a nearby hydrant that was frozen and dry. E2 was directed to another hydrant nearby and Water Tender 7 was requested from Lake Valley Fire which was later canceled once a water supply was established from the second hydrant,” the report stated.

“Major damage occurred to the room of origin and minor to moderate damage to the rooms on each side,” the report stated.

During the incident they received mutual aid from Lake Valley Fire Protection District as well as Cal Fire and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District. There were a total of six engines, one medic unit and four chief officers at the scene.

They also received coverage from North Tahoe and Tahoe Douglas to the city and Meyers areas. The Gas Company and Liberty Utilities were at the scene to secure utilities as well as the city’s Fire Inspector and Building Official. Traffic control was provided by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.