South Lake man arrested in connection with a fire in Bijou meadow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers responded to a report of a wildland fire in the meadow south of Bijou Park.
“Upon arrival officers located the fire and observed a male subject fleeing from the area on a bicycle. Officers pursued the subject and quickly took him into custody,” a SLTPD Facebook post stated.
Responders from CalFire and South Lake Tahoe Fire insured the fire was completely extinguished.
According to SLTPD, Andrew Glabek, a transient male currently residing in South Lake Tahoe, was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail for 452(c) PC- Unlawfully Causing a Fire to Forest Land and 148(a)(1) PC- Delay, Resist, Obstruct a Police Officer.
“Thanks to the quick response or law enforcement and fire resources after a 911 call from an alert citizen this fire remained small and was easily extinguished,” the posted added.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.