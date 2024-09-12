South Lake man arrested in connection with a fire in Bijou meadow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers responded to a report of a wildland fire in the meadow south of Bijou Park.

“Upon arrival officers located the fire and observed a male subject fleeing from the area on a bicycle. Officers pursued the subject and quickly took him into custody,” a SLTPD Facebook post stated.

Responders from CalFire and South Lake Tahoe Fire insured the fire was completely extinguished.

According to SLTPD, Andrew Glabek, a transient male currently residing in South Lake Tahoe, was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail for 452(c) PC- Unlawfully Causing a Fire to Forest Land and 148(a)(1) PC- Delay, Resist, Obstruct a Police Officer.

“Thanks to the quick response or law enforcement and fire resources after a 911 call from an alert citizen this fire remained small and was easily extinguished,” the posted added.