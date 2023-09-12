South Lake PD find man hanging in bank parking lot in apparent suicide

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A 26-year-old male was found deceased after an apparent suicide near the BMO bank building, officials told the Tribune.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 officers responded to reports of a suspicious person lurking around the bank, upon arrival officers found the man hanging from a tree.

Detective Sgt. Nicholas Carlquist told the Tribune that the South Lake Tahoe Police Department cut the man down from the tree and attempted to perform life saving measures to no avail.

The mans identity has been withheld until next of kin has been notified.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.