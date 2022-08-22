South Tahoe Planning Commission approves ghost kitchen, ice cream shop permits

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission approved plans for a ghost kitchen in the Bijou area.

The ghost kitchen, which will be located at 1022 Fairway Avenue, is local business-owner Luca Genasci’s latest project.

While the planning department classifies it as a restaurant, it will not have dining-in options. Instead, it will be a fully equipped commercial kitchen which will deliver meals to customers. Genasci told the commission that he hopes the kitchen will be able to make just about anything a customer would want.

The building will be two stories, with the bottom floor being the kitchen and the upper floor holding two employee housing units.

Commissioner Gavin Feiger raised concerns over vehicle miles traveled generated by the restaurant. Genasci said his “back of the napkin math” showed the deliveries should cancel out the normal VMTs for a customer traveling to a restaurant to dine-in.

The commission approved the restaurant 5-0.

During the meeting, the commission also approved plans for the Ski Run Park. The park is being built by a nonprofit but maintenance of the park will be overseen by the city. For that reason, the concept of the park has already been approved by the City Council, however, they will now need to approve the plans.

According to the presentation to the commission, the park will include play equipment, turf, a gathering space, mural wall, climbing boulder, hill slide, swings, benches, and a community table. The parcel size is just over half an acre.

A new ice cream shop was also approved during the commission meeting. Pending approval from the council, Tahoe Slush will be located at 3668 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Two items were continued during the commission meeting. The first is The Landing, which is a remodel of the property at 4104 Lakeshore Blvd at the corner of Stateline Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard.

The project will include construction of 14 additional tourist units in nine detached cabins on the property, in addition to demolishing an existing building, constructing a new storage building, and reconstructing the parking lot.

Most of the commission members had concerns of the property not having enough parking spots so they continued the item while the applicant reconfigures the property to include more parking options. Feiger, however, said he was in favor of limited parking to encourage alternative forms of travel.

This item will be heard again during the commission’s October meeting.

The second item that was continued is a wine tasting room located at 821 Stateline Avenue. The building is located in a residential area but the hours would be set to accommodate residents around the property and it is designed to look like the surrounding houses. The commission’s concern with the project is that the driveway to access the parking lot is shared with the residence next door and would require an easement.

The commission suggested rotating the building so the parking could be accessed from a different side.

They did not set a time to reconsider this item.