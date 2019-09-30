South Lake Police Department awarded grant to fight alcohol crimes

The South Lake Tahoe Police has been awarded a grant from California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to strengthen efforts to reduce illegal alcohol sales and other criminal activities.

The $40,000 grant will help strengthen SLTPD’s efforts to reduce the number of alcohol sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol and other criminal activities involving the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

SLTPD will partner with ABC agents through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program.

The department has already started cutting down on the sale of alcohol to minors.

On Sept. 21, they conducted a minor decoy operation by having minors attempt to buy alcohol from 23 retailers in the city.

Three clerks were cited for selling alcohol to minors; two 7 Elevens and one US Gasoline.

The citation includes a $250 fine and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service.

The business may also get their license suspended or revoked.