South Lake residents can join millions for Global Climate Strike

Closeup of a young caucasian man outdoors showing a brown cardboard signboard with the text fridays for future handwritten in it. Swedish student Greta Thunberg began the #fridaysforfuture movement.

Getty Images

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Global Climate Strike is coming to South Lake Tahoe.

Anyone can join millions from around the world to celebrate environmental initiatives and highlight community efforts as well as to push for regional and national action on the climate crisis at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Lakeview Commons.

“We want this to be a positive event,” said Nick Exline, organizer of the local strike.

As part of the positivity, leading members of both the Democrats and Republicans will be speaking together.

South Lake Tahoe Democratic Club Chairperson Susan Chandler and South Lake Tahoe resident and active member of the Republican Party Dana Tucker will talk about the solidarity of the issue.

Exline will also speak, and present a list of demands that he wants regional and national government to adopt as well as local groups such as the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

He would like the agencies to establish a path to 100% renewable energy by 2030 and a plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Local activist, Stephen Wright, is the event’s emcee.

Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School and South Lake Tahoe High School will also host climate strikes on campus.

The strike was started by Greta Thunberg in 2018, a Swedish student who began protesting in front of her local government demanding action on climate change.

Her protests have grown into an international push to bring attention to the popularity of climate action ahead of the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23.

For information, visit actionnetwork.org/events/climate-strike-lake-tahoe-2 or globalclimatestrike.net/#join.