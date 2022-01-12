South Lake schools closed Thursday and Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District canceled classes this week due to staff shortages resulting from COVID-19.

“It is with regret that we inform you that LTUSD has now reached a critical staff shortage point requiring that we close schools. This decision is not being made lightly, but through a process of careful evaluation and consultation with administrators and staff,” an email from the school said.

“We’ve struggled to keep schools open this week and it has been quite strenuous on our staff as well as our students. In looking at tomorrow’s anticipated absences, it is clear that our staff shortage will continue to increase. All school sites and departments are severely impacted.”

The closure will allow for a five day reprieve for both staff and students to care for their health and well-being as well as hopefully curb the spread of the virus.

The district encourages everyone to stay home as much as possible during this time. School will resume on Tuesday, January 18.





“On behalf of the entire district we are immensely grateful to all fellow staff members who have covered the duties of their co-workers, worked overtime, tracked Covid cases and attendance, worked their prep periods, and used all other creative ways to cover classrooms during one of the most challenging times in our District’s history,” the email continued.

The community meeting scheduled at Bijou Elementary for tonight January 12 to discuss rezoning has been canceled. The district will update stakeholders with the new meeting date soon.

School sites are in receipt of Rapid Antigen tests for students. School sites will communicate directly with families on how they can obtain a test for their child(ren).

“Again, this school closure is the district’s effort to put our staff and students’ health first and to regroup in the hope that next week we can get back on track,” the email concluded.