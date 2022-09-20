South Lake Tahoe Ace Hardware remodeling through October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Ace Hardware (formerly known as Menegon’s Ace Hardware) is remodeling through the months of September and October. The remodel will be making room for thousands of new products and changes to the layout.
New products will range across all departments and are focused on the local needs of South Lake Tahoe customers, including a much wider selection of products in many categories, much more depth in core products, an entirely new grilling and outdoor department and many other additions.
Service and parking will not be affected during the remodel, and product will be available.
For more information, visit the store at 4000 South Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite No. 20 in the Village Shopping Center, or call 1-530-543-6600.
