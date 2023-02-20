South Lake Tahoe affordable/workforce housing project gets $3 million boost

Signs has been posted off Tata Lane and Lake Tahoe Boulevard saying the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project is coming soon.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An affordable/workforce housing project in South Lake Tahoe last week received a $3 million boost from the state, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The Sugar Pine Village project, a 248-unit multi-phase workforce affordable housing development located just off Lake Tahoe Boulevard in Tahoe Valley, adjacent to Les Schwab and DIY, received $2,998,000 of Super NOFA funds (Multifamily Finance Super Notice of Funding Availability) from the Department of Housing & Community Development.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Feb. 9 announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.

Approximately 58 communities across California were awarded more than $825.5 million to build 9,550 homes as part of a new funding approval process that eliminates the need for a developer to submit multiple applications. This includes roughly $700 million in funds for multifamily development and $125 million for infill development.

The Governor’s Office said the funding will ultimately benefit an estimated 187,500 people over the total lifetime of all projects combined.

“As we demand more housing to be built at the local level, it is incumbent upon the state to reimagine and modernize our own approval process,” said Newsom in the release. “State applications that were once redundant, and overly bureaucratic, are now streamlined to ensure projects are not stalled in an endless bureaucracy that favored process over production.”

The Sugar Pine Village, developed by Related California and St. Joseph Community Land Trust, has previously acquired more than $36 million in grant funds from various sources.

Multiple state and local officials gathered in late October to celebrate the first phase of the South Lake Tahoe project, the Tribune previously reported. The first phase, developed by Related California, kicked off site preparation by removing dozens of trees to support 68 affordable housing units.

Sugar Pine Village is the second excess sites project to break ground under the governor’s executive order and is the largest multifamily housing project ever to be entitled in South Lake Tahoe. The full project received full environmental clearances and permitting in just six months by utilizing Senate Bill 35 ministerial approvals.

To see the full award list, click here .