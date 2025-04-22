South Lake Tahoe appoints new Police Chief

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe City Manager announced the appointment of Jeff Roberson as the new Police Chief beginning on June 7, 2025. Roberson, most recently has been serving as a Police Lieutenant in the Police Support/Detectives Division. He brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the Police Chief role.

Roberson has earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Southern New Hampshire University and a master’s degree in criminal justice and homeland security from Liberty University. He brings 29 years of law enforcement experience to the Police Chief position and has been an integral part of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department since 2003.

Chief Jeff Roberson Provided

Roberson joined the South Lake Tahoe Police Department as a patrol officer and has worked his way through the ranks, contributing significantly to various department initiatives and projects along the way. His leadership and commitment to public safety have been evident through his work in criminal investigation, SWAT operations, weapons management and training, and parking management. Most recently, Roberson has been serving as the Support Lieutenant and second in command, responsible for the department budget, facility improvements, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Records Management System upgrades, evidence, records, and grants.

“I am thrilled to have Jeff Roberson step into the role of Police Chief,” said City Manager Joe Irvin. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of our community make him the ideal candidate to lead our police department. I am confident that under his leadership, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department will continue to excel in providing exceptional service to our residents and visitors.”

Jeff Roberson’s appointment comes at a crucial time as the city continues to focus on enhancing public safety and community engagement especially with the upcoming retirement of current Police Chief David Stevenson after 5 years in the position. Chief Stevenson shared his support for the appointment. “I have worked alongside Lieutenant Roberson for over 21 years and have complete confidence in him. Jeff is a great leader who understands the complexities of modern police work. He is passionate about serving this community and will do a great job as Chief.”

Roberson is dedicated to caring for and mentoring his colleagues in the Police Department and emphasizes the need for continuous learning and improvement. His vision and strategic approach will be instrumental in addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“I am honored to serve as the Police Chief of South Lake Tahoe,” said Jeff Roberson. “I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team of officers and staff to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. Together, we will continue to build strong relationships with our residents and uphold the highest standards of public service.”