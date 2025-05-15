South Lake Tahoe Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission announces new microgrant cycle, upcoming airport art exhibit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe’s Arts, Culture, and Tourism (ACT) Commission announced two important updates highlighting its continued commitment to supporting the local creative community: the launch of the 2025 ACT Microgrants Program and the opening of a new public art exhibit at the Lake Tahoe Airport.

2025 ACT Microgrants Now Open

The ACT Commission is now accepting applications for its 2025 Microgrants Program, which will award up to $20,000 in total funding for arts, culture, and tourism-related projects within the city. Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available to support publicly accessible initiatives including visual, performing, and literary arts, as well as cultural events.

Applications will be accepted from May 12 through June 20, and awarded projects must be completed by September 30, 2025. The program is intended to provide seed funding or support for creative efforts that engage the community and enhance South Lake Tahoe’s cultural landscape.

For more information on the ACT Microgrants Program please visit: Cityofslt.us/CallforArtists

New Art Exhibit

The ACT Commission is proud to announce the opening of a new art exhibit at the Lake Tahoe Airport titled “Into the Blue and Beyond” by local artist Blair Latos. The exhibit was selected through a previous call for airport art proposals and received a $3,000 grant from the City of South Lake Tahoe to support its creation and installation.

The exhibit will open with a public reception on Thursday, May 22 from 4:00–6:00 p.m., featuring light refreshments and the opportunity to meet the artist. The installation will remain on display at the airport through September 15, 2025.

“The ACT Commission is committed to expanding access to the arts and supporting creative expression throughout South Lake Tahoe,” said Aimi Xistra-Rich, Commission Chair. “Whether through microgrants or curated exhibits, our goal is to celebrate local talent and make arts and culture part of everyday life in our community.”

For more information on the upcoming exhibit, please visit: Cityofslt.us/ArtsandCulture .