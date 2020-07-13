South Lake Tahoe officials ask for compliance with governor’s shut down order

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe acknowledged Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order Monday that has again shut down some businesses that were recently reopened.

Newsom announced a new round of closures statewide and even put further restrictions on some counties due to coronavirus spread, although El Dorado County avoided the tighter grip.

All counties must close dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers like bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades), zoos and museums and cardrooms.

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

“We have asked during this entire pandemic that people comply with state, county, and local regulations in an effort to keep people safe,” said City Manager Joe Irvin in a press release. “None of us wanted to see this happen, but none of us want to see more people get sick as a result of not following the rules.”

The regulation goes into effect immediately.

Counties with added restrictions must also close gyms, places of worship and personal care services. The state can add additional counties, or take additional action as needed.

“We will be educating local businesses and taking action when needed to make sure the governor’s order is being enforced,” said South Lake Tahoe Police Lt. Dave Stevenson. “The health and safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority and though we are a smaller police department, we are taking this seriously.”

The Governor’s Office did not give a timeline on reopening.

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health’s website.

A 24/7 Barton COVID-19 health line, 530-600-1999, has been established for the public if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, coughing, sneezing, or shortness of breath. Health line callers can ask questions and be scheduled for screening, testing and medical care at Barton’s referral-only respiratory screening center.

This standalone facility was recently opened to provide a safe screening location, increasing access to services for those in need while minimizing exposure to others, if referred by a medical provider.

Newsom has compared his strategy of opening and closing businesses as a “dimmer switch,” highlighting the flexibility needed as public health officials monitor the virus’s progress

California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Cases have increased 47% over the past two weeks, while hospitalizations have jumped 28% during the same time period.

Overall, California has reported more than 329,100 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.