South Lake Tahoe bans outdoor cooking, burning for 48 hours

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has instituted a 48-hour burn ban, officials announced Sunday.

Fire Chief Clive Savacool instituted the ban that starts immediately and lasts through 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. The ban includes all outdoor cooking and any outdoor burning from any source, in any location.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a red flag warning and changed to an earlier start time of 8 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. on Monday due to “abundant lightning on dry fuels.”

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph.

Storms are anticipated Sunday evening into Monday.





Residents can sign up for emergency alerts from:

El Dorado County at http://ready.edso.org

Douglas County at https://tinyurl.com/56fsp8ss

City of South Lake Tahoe: https://www.cityofslt.us/list.aspx

For more information contact South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Sallie Ross by phone at 530-542-6160 or email to sross@cityofslt.us .