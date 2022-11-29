South Lake Tahoe blood drive on Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A blood drive, hosted by Vitalant and sponsored by the Barton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at parks and recreation center gymnasium located at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard.

Donors will be entered into a Vitalant drawing with a chance to win one of three pre-paid $5,000 gift cards redeemable by email.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM062 or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 and mention blood drive code SMFM062. Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated if space allows.

Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old and there is no upper age limit. 16 year old’s must have a signed Vitalant parental consent form available online at Vitalant.org. Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo I.D. Other donation types have specific eligibility criteria. For more information please visit vitalant.org .

For questions about eligibility, contact Vitalant at 1-877-258-4825.