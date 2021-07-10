South Lake Tahoe breaks heat record on Friday; High temps forecast into next week

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Zephyr Cove. (Provided by Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe broke yet another heat record this year as the region deals with an ongoing heat wave that won’t let up until next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Friday reported the thermometer reached 90 at 4:09 p.m. which broke the record for the date set in 2008 (89).

South Tahoe came within 1 degree of setting a record on Thursday and tied the record of 88 on Wednesday, according to service records.

South Lake Tahoe has broken five records and tied two others since a late spring heat wave hit in mid June. The South shore broke records on June 17-18, June 27-28 and on Friday. It tied records on June 29 and July 7

The normal high for the time of year is 80.

The record low for July 9 is 31.

The strong high pressure is expected to last through the weekend and into next week before the region sees a little relief from the heat.

Mid to high 80s are forecast through Monday and then will gradually drop until the high temperature hits 79 by the end of the week.

A light and variable northwest afternoon wind is expected to 5 to 10 mph and up to 15 mph on Sunday and Monday.

Officials advise staying out of the direct sun for extended periods of time and also said the water temperature in Tahoe is in the 60s which can cause cold water shock and increase chances for inhaling water and drowning.

“Despite a slight cooling trend starting Tuesday, temperatures will remain above normal,” the service said in a special statement. “These persistent hot conditions may continue to create heat risks for vulnerable groups throughout the rest of the week.”