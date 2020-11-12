South Lake Tahoe breaks temp records; Rain, wind on way for Friday

A view Thursday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided / ALERTWildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe broke a few temperature records in the past several days and the week will finish with strong winds, rain and some possible snow.

The National Weather Service said South Lake Tahoe set a record on Tuesday for the third time in a week. Tuesday’s low of 8 degrees smashed the previous record of 13 dating to 1985. It posted a record low of 5 degrees on Sunday and that was less than 72 hours after it set a record high of 71 degrees last Thursday, Nov. 5.

The rain and snow that was headed for the Tahoe Basin earlier this week has mostly fizzled leaving a wind-driven storm on Friday.

NWS issued a Lake Wind Advisory for the Lake Tahoe area that takes effect at 10 a.m. Friday and lasts through 1 a.m. Saturday.

Southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph are expected with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind prone areas such as the Sierra foothills and portions of U.S. Highway 395 through the North Valleys, Washoe Valley and Mono County can see gusts to 75 mph at times. Sierra ridges will gust well over 100 mph.

Officials say the wind will be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects like holiday decorations, patio furniture and trash cans. They advise to be ready for downed tree limbs and possible power outages.

Rain is likely after 10 a.m. Friday. The day will be partly sunny with a high about 42. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night the snow level will drop to about 7,000 feet making it mostly an all rain and wind event at lake level. The precipitation chances rise to 70% and the overnight low will be around freezing.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, and cool, with the high around 40 and winds around 10 to 15 mph. At night, the temperature will drop below freezing.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 47 and a low of 32.

NWS’ extended forecast calls for possible rain early next week on Tuesday, with snow levelsaboe 8,000 feet.