South Lake Tahoe businesses face fines for failing to clear snow

Employees clear sidewalks of snow after receiving notices from the City.

Provided/Scott Robbins

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local businesses along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.

The ordinance states that businesses are responsible for the sidewalks immediately adjacent to their property and are to keep them clear of dirt, ice and snow.

The ordinance provides a specific timeframe for the removal to occur — “whenever the accumulation creates a condition that is dangerous to property or persons using the walkway. Within 12 hours after the end of a snow event, within 24 hours during a snow event if duration is greater than 24 hours.”

“The City originally sent letters in November, in coordination with Caltrans, to businesses along US-50 and SR-89, notifying them of their responsibilities to clear sidewalks in front of their businesses,” said Assistant City Manager/Public Information Officer Lindsey Baker.

After the heavy snowfall in December, Baker said warnings were issued to those who were not in compliance, providing a two week grace period to remove the snow.

The City has issued 104 notices of violation to businesses as of Monday afternoon, according to Baker.

“While our visitors and locals like visiting your business, make sure that sidewalks and pathways are cleared so they can get to your business and ensure that no one gets hurt,” said the notice of violation. “It is very easy to incur an injury when the sidewalks are not properly maintained.”

Baker added financial consequences are to follow if businesses do not clear sidewalks. The first violation is $100, $200 for a second, and a $400 fine for the third violation.

Baker told the Tribune that any sidewalks the city is responsible for that may have been missed are being worked on as soon as possible.