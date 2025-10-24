South Lake Tahoe Cancer League’s programs currently suspended
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Cancer League’s programs are currently suspended, according to a statement from the organization’s president, LD Childress, on Tuesday, Oct. 21.
“We’re working towards a resolution,” Childress added, but did not explain why the programs are suspended.
The non-profit organization, which has been around since 1980, offers support to local cancer patients through volunteer based transportation services and financial assistance.
The Tribune will provide updates on the status of the organization’s programs as more information becomes available.
