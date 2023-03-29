South Lake Tahoe candy shop partners to expand offerings

Cesar Fausto, owner of Champagne & Chocolate (left) and Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory owner Eddie Feriance celebrate their partnership.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of candy shops recently partnered bringing together the elegance of Champagne & Chocolate with the nostalgia of the Chocolate Nugget.

Champagne & Chocolate, of South Lake Tahoe, and Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory, located in Washoe Valley and Mound House, Nevada, have joined efforts to offer something for everyone, from brunch and wine tastings to family-friendly events and chocolate treats.

Champagne & Chocolate is known for its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional champagne and chocolate pairings. With this partnership, the public can now enjoy a fun, modern experience while still getting their favorite childhood chocolate from the Chocolate Nugget.

Cesar Fausto, owner of Champagne & Chocolate, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, “We are so excited to join forces with the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory and provide our customers with even more unique experiences from brunches to wine tastings and everything in between. We’re looking forward to the coming months and the fun events we have planned for everyone to enjoy.”

The Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory has been producing top-quality candies and chocolates since 1936. As a third-generation candy store, the company has maintained its legacy of excellence in crafting delicious candies and chocolates that have stood the test of time.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Champagne & Chocolate,” said Eddie Feriance, owner of the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory. “This partnership allows us to continue to provide our loyal customers with their favorite candies and treats, while also expanding our offerings to include more exciting events and experiences.”

The Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory will continue to operate at their two locations in Northern Nevada and offer their classic candy and chocolates, which are now also available at Champagne & Chocolate. A Champagne & Chocolate collection is also available on ChocolateNuggetCandyFactory.com .

For more information on the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory and Champagne & Chocolate, visit the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory website at chocolatenuggetcandyfactory.com and Champagne & Chocolate website at http://www.champagnechoco.com .