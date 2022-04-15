South Lake Tahoe cannabis revenue grant application is live

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council formally approved the Cannabis Revenue Grant Program on March 15. The program is intended to mitigate the potential impacts of the cannabis industry and promote the priorities of the City’s 5-year Strategic Plan.

Cannabis businesses are required to remit to the city a monthly community benefit fee, equal to 6% of their gross receipts for that month. Annually, the city will allocate up to 50% of the previous year’s cannabis revenue for the grant program.

The fiscal year appropriation is $400,000. The grant applications are live starting Friday, April 15, to eligible applicants, including local public agencies and nonprofits that are located, or provide services, within the city limits. Grant amounts range between $1,000-$50,000.

The grant application closes at 5 p.m., May 15. Applications will be reviewed by the grant committee composed of the mayor, a member of the City Council Finance Committee, the city manager and finance director. Award recommendations will be made by June 30.

For more information and to download the grant application, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/grantprogram or email grantprogram@cityofslt.us .