South Lake Tahoe casinos have big October, North Shore down

South Lake Tahoe casinos enjoyed a big October while gaming on the North Shore had a dramatic dip.

South Shore casinos were up 14.3% to $19.5 million due to an increase in game and table win that increased 115.7%, or 2.6 million.

The story is in the “Other Games” category where Baccarat is reported in Nevada’s smaller jurisdictions. The casinos held 27.4% of bets in that category compared to a negative-33% a year ago.

North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay were a different story in October. Total win was down 17.7% or $382,000 to just $1.9 million. North Shore was up against a difficult comparison since win was up 18.7% last year. For the calendar year, North Shore is now down 6.3%.

Washoe County casinos won $76.6 million, a 3.9%, $2.7 million increase. But Washoe is still down for the year by just under 1%.

Despite falling nearly 4% compared with a year ago, Nevada’s October gaming win still topped $1 billion.

This is the sixth time this calendar year that total monthly win has exceeded $1 billion.

Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton said the $1.02 billion in win by non-restricted gaming licensees amounts to a 3.85% decrease and the reason was largely Baccarat, which brought in just $56.7 million. That is a 25.7%, $19.6 million decrease compared to a year ago.

But Baccarat wasn’t alone. “21” win fell 26.5% or $33.2 million to just $92.3 million and Roulette was down 30.3% to $28.2 million as a result of decreased volume of play and lower percentage holds.

The result was a 9.25 % decrease in win on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lawton said the one positive was the sports books where bettors dropped $47.9 million, a 61.7% increase over a year ago. He said Nevada’s sports books continue to record monthly increases despite growing competition since sports betting is now legal in several other states.

Slot win, he said, “is chugging along,” raking in $699.1 million in October. That is very close to the $700 million mark Nevada casinos last hit in March 2008. Slot win is up 2.7% for the calendar year.

The Carson Valley Area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, had a strong month, reporting an 8.3%, $755,000 increase, the result of a 9.1% increase in slot win. Total gaming win in Carson City was $9.87 million.

Churchill County’s 10 non-restricted locations totaled $1.71 million in October. That is 5.59% down from a year ago. The big loss was in the multi-denominational slot machines that account for nearly $840,000 of that total. That total is just about 28% less than a year ago. Game and table win was pretty much flat.

Lyon County’s 20 locations posted an 11.7% increase to $4.55 million. There, the multi-denominational machines reported a 14.7% increase to 2.2 million, just under half the month’s total.