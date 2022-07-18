South Lake Tahoe CHP to host child car seat check-up event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in South Lake Tahoe will host a car seat check-up event this weekend.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the CHP office located at 2063 Hopi Avenue in Meyers.

Certified child passenger safety seat technicians will be available to check car seats for proper installation and instruct parents and caregivers on how to install them properly in their vehicles.

“We encourage parents or caregivers to have their children present during the fitting and installation of the car seat or booster seat,” the news release said.

Contact Officer Ruth Loehr for information at 530-577-1001 or email to rloehr@chp.ca.gov .