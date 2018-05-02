South Lake Tahoe City Council appoints 2 to planning commission

Two vacant seats on the South Lake Tahoe planning commission were filled at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The openings follow resignations from commissioners Jamie Orr and Jesse Dwyer, both of whom moved outside city limits, making them ineligible for the commission.

City Council appointed Kilinoe (Kili) Ongoy and Diana Madson to the commission.

Ongoy is a Realtor with Chase International, contract employee with Sierra Nevada Alliance and a member of the Leadership Lake Tahoe class of 2017-18.

She previously served as the development manager for the Boys and Girls Club and has volunteered at the Tahoe Fund, the League to Save Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Chamber and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

Madson is the energy program manager at Western Conservation Foundation where she manages a philanthropic program to promote clean energy policies.

Recommended Stories For You

She was previously employed as the executive director of The Mountain Pact, working toward climate action and public lands restoration, and the government affairs director for the Sierra Business Council.

Madson also is on the board of the Tahoe Heritage Foundation.

The two new appointees join commissioners Judy Brown, Craig Woodward and Jenna Palacio.