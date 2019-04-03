South Lake Tahoe City Council approves additional paid parking spaces near Heavenly Village

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city is moving forward with plans to add up to 47 new paid parking spaces near Heavenly Village.

The proposal, unanimously approved by City Council on Tuesday, gives city staff the green light to proceed with plans to create the paid parking spaces on Bellamy Court behind Heavenly Village.

The project is estimated to cost $200,000, which would come from the city's available funds.

The city estimates the new parking spaces on Bellamy could generate approximately $85,000 annually in revenue — effectively paying off the cost in three years.

Staff initially suggested adding up to 57 new spaces, but 10 spaces on Heavenly Village Way were eliminated from the proposal based on feedback at a February public meeting, according to city staff.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe was among those opposed to the Heavenly Village Way parking spaces, due to concerns that they would inhibit or eliminate bike lanes on the road — with runs between Heavenly Village and Crescent V Shopping Center.

Others, according to Police Chief Brian Uhler, expressed concern that parking on Heavenly Village Way would run afoul of Measure P, a 2014 citizen initiative prohibiting paid parking in certain locations including Lakeview Commons. Bellamy Court was one of a few streets where paid parking is permitted under Measure P.

The measure was in response to a previous paid parking program spearheaded by the city.

The new spaces on Bellamy will use kiosks from that previous paid parking effort.

Neither council nor members of the public on Tuesday expressed any disapproval regarding the proposed parking spaces on Bellamy.

Once operational, the spaces will come with a parking fee 24 hours a day, as is the policy with other paid parking in the area, Uhler said. Similar to other paid parking in the city, the new spaces will have the ability for surge pricing during holidays and other busy times of year.

One aspect the city will have to figure out is snow removal, according to Ray Jarvis, public works director for the city. In heavy snow years, some of the spaces could be used for snow storage, but the topic has not been thoroughly discussed yet, Jarvis added.

The project is expected to be completed this fall or next spring.