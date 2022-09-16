South Lake Tahoe City Council candidates forum set for Sept. 21

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The community is invited to attend a forum from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and hear directly from South Lake Tahoe City Council candidates at The Beach Retreat Conference Center located at 3411 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed on Zoom.

The candidates participating are Brad Jacobson, Chantelle Schenning, David Jinkens, Joby Cefalu, Kevin Brunner, Nick Speal, Nicole Ramirez Thomas, Scott Robbins and Tamara Wallace.

Each candidate will provide a statement as to why he or she is running, and if elected, the key issues they intend to address. The candidates will then be asked to respond to a series of questions from a panel of community members. Attendees in person may submit questions to be answered during the Q&A.

To attend online, please register at bit.ly/CouncilCandidatesForum to receive the direct Zoom meeting link.

No registration is needed to attend in person.

Tahoe Chamber is presenting this forum in partnership with the South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association, South Tahoe Association of Realtors, and South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.