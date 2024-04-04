South Lake Tahoe City Council discusses annexation of 90 parcels

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council passed its first reading of a resolution initiating proceedings to annex 90 parcels of county property adjacent to Sierra Tract and Barton Memorial Hospital at their meeting on Tuesday, March 26.

The area encompasses over 400 acres of private and a majority of publicly owned parcels. The public owners include the State of California, the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, the City of South Lake Tahoe, the South Tahoe Public Utility District, and Lake Tahoe Community College.

90 parcels adjacent to the Sierra Tract and Barton Memorial Hospital are being considered for annexation by the city.

There are many more proceedings yet to take place before this is set in stone. Titled the Cleanup Annexation, the purpose is to provide more efficient public services since, according to the staff report, the area is accessed through city streets.

A majority of services such as general government, administrative services, and law enforcement are currently provided by El Dorado County with the City coordinating some services like road maintenance and snow plowing. Water and sewer are currently managed and will continue to run through the South Tahoe Public Utility District. The same goes for solid waste management with South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling Company.

Some community members criticized the city for taking on more responsibility, claiming it isn’t taking care of what it currently has. Others living in the area had safety concerns and some inquired whether Measure T would apply to the annexed parcels that currently hold vacation home rental permits with the county.

According to Planning Manager John Hitchcock, there is one property with a county VHR permit and if annexed, Measure T would apply and the permit would be prohibited.

Others living in the potentially annexed zone expressed support and said they’re looking forward to being city residents.

Also passed within the item is an ordinance pre-zoning the 90 parcels and amending city codes related to plan area maps and statements. An amendment to the city’s General Plan Land Use Diagram is also required with annexation and a part of the passed motion. The city intends to keep the zoning and allowed uses as similar as possible to existing county and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency zoning.

A second reading and adoption of the pre-zoning, General Plan amendment, and proceeding initiation will take place at City Council on April 23. Thereafter, the city plans on submitting an annexation application to El Dorado County.

More snow removal and Public Works equipment

After the midyear budget approval at the previous City Council, the city is moving forward with the purchase of two graders and one brine mixer for snow operations, one boom truck for facilities maintenance and streetlights, an excavator for parks facilities maintenance, and one utility truck for the Parks Department.

The new equipment totals over $1.5 million in purchases.

One of the city’s current graders is being decommissioned after multiple failures. Director of Public Works, Anush Nejad, said at the meeting that the city spends around $100,0000 on snow grader repairs annually. The new equipment would reduce maintenance costs and they can auction off nonworking units.

Master fee schedule

City Council adopted the 2023-2024 Master Fee Schedule, but not before one change.

Councilmember Scott Robbins pulled the item from the consent agenda to inquire about the Advanced/Basic Life Support or first responder fee. He stated he’s received feedback from concerned community members hesitant to call an ambulance due to getting a bill not covered by insurance, saying that becomes a public health concern.

Fire Chief Jim Drennan said this fee is a cost recovery mechanism that is typically sent and paid by insurance companies. They find with governmental forms of insurance like Medicare or Medical, the fee at times is not paid by that insurance and gets passed on to the patient, “which is really not the intent of the fire department.” He said they’re looking for language to allow them to waive those fees in certain circumstances.

City Attorney Heather Stroud said one caveat to creating language that allows the fee waiver is the general fund picking up the cost of waived fees, “it’s not that other fee payers are subsidizing people who can’t pay.”

The Fire Chief said the fees net about $185,000 annually and the ambulance company recoveries around 22% of billings and the fire department around 34%. Drennan said the department operates their budget with the understanding that when billing goes out, they’re never going to see that money. Despite this, the rate is still set at the cost of doing business, explaining they’re not subsidizing through other payers.

Council passed a motion adopting the fee schedule with a modification to allow the Fire Chief discretionary authorization to waive the advance/basic life support fees under the following criteria:

Patients relying on government-sponsored insurance plans

Patients demonstrating financial burden

Patients who petition for a fee waiver or other exigent circumstances may request a waiver with the final decision by the Fire Chief with the understanding that these fees are for cost recovery purposes and not for profit.

As part of the passed motion, the council will bring back a discussion of lowering the fees for the Recreation Center after a public commenter requested the fees be lowered, comparing the costs to other regions.

Councilmember Tamara Wallace said she believes it’s unfair to compare South Lake Tahoe’s fees to places outside the basin since they have higher costs here, but would support a resident versus nonresident fee difference.

Mayor Cody Bass said it’s important to match other facilities in the Basin, like centers near Kahle Drive and Truckee, but once the city has the new recreation center, their fees should be at the top.

The discussion will come back at a later date.

Housing funds

The Bear’s Den rehabilitation is receiving $120,000 from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. $500,000 is being allocated to the 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard housing projects.

City Council passed a resolution ratifying a grant application and accepting funds. The Bear’s Den is set to provide 22 units and the 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard housing project 65 units.

Passed within the Consent Agenda were second readings of ordinance amendments, a concessionaire agreement, city salary tables, and revisions to compensation and benefits packages for underrepresented employees.

The entire agenda and meeting can be viewed on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website .